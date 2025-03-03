Who is Buffchick? (playing tonight 3/3 at Reverb Lounge)…

Buffchick plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There’s not a lot of information about tonight’s headliner at Reverb Lounge, Buffchick. In fact, you’ll have to dig around on the internet to find any information, but after clicking through various Google pages, I discovered her BMI profile from 2023, which said Brooklyn’s Buffchick is New Jersey-born singer/songwriter Erin Manion, who counts among her influences Pinegrove, Modern Baseball and Soccer Mommy.

Certainly it’s the last one – Soccer Mommy – that her music most resembles. Her self-released 2024 album, Showtime, has that same mid-tempo acoustic-guitar-driven indie sound that you’ll recognize from the Boygenius team (Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker). Spotify shows she has just shy of 30,000 monthly listeners, so someone is checking out her pretty indie folk rock.

Tonight’s show at Reverb is a four-band bill according to the 1% website, consisting of all unsigned acts – ambitious for a Monday. Opener Peter Groppe’s claim to fame is having performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Also playing are Three of Cups and Omaha’s Madeline Reddel. $18, 7 p.m.

