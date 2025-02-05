Rilo Kiley’s back; who is Shurr Jr.?; Permadeaf/Vempire’s election-inspired single; She’s Green…

Rilo Kiley is hitting the road again…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A few things from my in-box…

Yesterday our hometown record label, Saddle Creek Records, announced the reissue of Rilo Kiley’s 2002 breakthrough LP, The Execution of All Things. This is the record whose title track declared the emergence of Omaha’s “booming music scene… and humility” Ah, those were the days.

Somehow Saddle Creek has held onto the rights to this indie classic and are celebrating it with a die-cut gatefold clear vinyl (and CD), to be released April 25. Preorder yours here. This news goes hand-in-hand with Rilo Kiley’s just-announced limited U.S. Tour that comes nowhere near that once-booming music scene.

Saddle Creek is two-for-two for reissue announcements. Hey Robb, how about some new music?

. 0 0 0 .

Speaking of hometown record labels, our very own Max Trax Records (the home of Little Brazil and Leafblower, among others), last week announced the debut single by Sioux Falls, South Dakota indie band Shurr Jr.

Who is Shurr Jr.? The power trio consists of guitarist/vocalist Nick Maxwell, drummer Frankie Maxwell and bass player Kelly Maxwell. The siblings’s father, Frank Maxwell, was an Omaha music legend who played guitar in the band Fifth of May in the ‘80s and ‘90s. No doubt, the apples didn’t fall far from the tree.

The single, “Drowning,” is the first track off the band’s upcoming EP, Red Shelter, slated for release by Max Trax March 28. It was produced by the band and Nate Van Fleet (See Through Dresses) at ARC studio and Van Fleet’s old studio, Divine Hammer.

<a href="https://shurrjr1.bandcamp.com/track/drowning-6">Drowning by Shurr Jr.</a>

. o o o .

In (dis)honor of King Trump’s inauguration, Lincoln duo Vempire released a maxi-single called “About Tuesday” with Permadeaf (Ryan Thomas of Machete Archive). The song was written the day after the election “so we can say we did something constructive rather than dig our nails into the wall,” said Vempire’s Mike Elfers.

The maxi single (all tracks here) includes remixes by Lincoln’s Terra Genesis, Minneapolis’s Toilet Rats, Canada’s Candid Black and Peter Tansky from The Book of Very Very Bad Things Podcast in Scranton.

“About Tuesday” is “a direct response to the current social and political climate, which rewards greed, ignorance, deceit, aggression, and scapegoating, while undermining empathy, cooperation, and understanding.” I guess that makes it a protest song – and we need more of those in these troubled times..

<a href="https://permadeaf.bandcamp.com/album/about-tuesday-maxi-single">About Tuesday – Maxi Single by Permadeaf, Vempire</a>

0 0 0 .

Finally, here’s a stand-out track from the deluge from Minneapolis dream-core band She’s Green. The band just signed with NYC label Photo Finish Records; the single was produced by Slow Pulp’s Henry Stoehr. Reminiscent of Cocteau Twins or The Sundays, this one shifts gears from shimmering quiet to epic majesty.

The five-piece, fronted by Zofia Smith, are headed on a rather massive U.S. Tour with the band Glixen that, despite their proximity, passes right over Omaha as it makes its Denver/Minneapolis/KC/Chicago jaunt in early March.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.