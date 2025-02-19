More new music from The Faint (sort of); new Sextile…

The Faint, circa 1999…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Yesterday, Saddle Creek Records released a previously unreleased song included on the upcoming deluxe reissue of The Faint’s Blank-Wave Arcade. “Brokers, Priests & Analysts” is a proggy howler that fits right in with the rest of the album and will be a blast to see performed live if you were smart enough to buy tickets to the April 3 Omaha show before it SOLD OUT.

<a href="https://thefaint.bandcamp.com/album/blank-wave-arcade-deluxe-edition">Blank-Wave Arcade (Deluxe Edition) by The Faint</a>

The Faint also shared a remastered version of “Worked Up So Sexual” that jumps right out of your headphones.

<a href="https://thefaint.bandcamp.com/album/blank-wave-arcade-deluxe-edition">Blank-Wave Arcade (Deluxe Edition) by The Faint</a>

The reissues of Blank-Wave Arcade and Wet From Birth drop March 14 via Saddle Creek. Preorder yours here.

What isn’t sold out is next Monday’s Molchat Doma show at Steelhouse Omaha. The tour has sold out large rooms in Minneapolis, Seattle and Los Angeles, but tickets are still available to the Omaha show. Don’t miss out…

Opening is the always fun Sextile, who today dropped the first single from Yes, Please, their new album which drops May 2 via Sacred Bones. It’s another of their classic dance floor ravers.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.