Mono in Stereo Saturday; Clem Snide Sunday…

Clem Snide plays Sunday night at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Here comes the weekend. There’s nothing on the show radar tonight.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), the weekly free concert series continues at fabulous O’Leaver’s with Mono in Stereo and The Mudpuddles. Mono in Stereo is the new project that consists of frontman Charles McNeil (Brian Jones Was Murdered); bassist Marty Amsler (legendary ’90s Lincoln act The Millions), guitarist James MacDougall, and drummer Joe Eichoff (The End in Red). It’s scheduled to start at 9 p.m. and like I said, it’s FREE.

Sunday night, Clem Snide headlines at Reverb Lounge. The project of singer/songwriter Eef Barzelay, the band is supporting its new album, Oh Smokey, which came out last November but is now being released on vinyl May 2 via Foreign Leisure Records. .

“There’s, for sure, a soon-to-be-divorced energy in some of the themes,” Barzelay says about the record. “But mostly, I like to think of the songs as clumsy, well-meaning attempts at prayer by a lapsed Atheist raised by godless Jews.” That’s a lot. Akron’s Rye Valley and Nashville’s The Bedrock open the show at 8 p.m. $20.

<a href="https://clem-snide.bandcamp.com/album/oh-smokey">Oh Smokey by Clem Snide</a>

<a href="https://ryevalley.bandcamp.com/track/provoked">Provoked by Rye Valley</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.