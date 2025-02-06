Lincoln Exposed 2025 playlist EXPOSED; Bright Eyes resched, Steelhouse BOGO sale; Real Estate, Mark Guiliana tonight…

Real Estate plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

Way back in January, I posted about the big 20th Anniversary edition of Lincoln Exposed, which begins next Wednesday (Feb. 12) in downtown Lincoln. We’re talking more than 100 bands representing multiple genres playing at five downtown Lincoln venues.

In that post, I admitted that I was unfamiliar with the majority of the bands performing and suggested to organizer Dustin “Duff” Hunke that it would be grand if someone put together either an online event program with detailed band description or – better yet – a playlist of participating bands…

Lo and behold, whilst perusing Spotify this morning, a stumbled upon the Lincoln Exposed 2025 playlist, created by Jessica Yockey. This public playlist is available in Spotify right here and via the embedded player below.

And it’s a good thing you’re learning about it now because the list is comprised of 336 songs totaling more than 21 hours of music. What better way to spend your weekend than previewing most of the bands that will be presented on Lincoln’s stages next week? In addition to helping provide a guidepost for festival goers, this playlist is “exposing” folks to some of the best music Lincoln has to offer.

More info about Lincoln Exposed 2025 is available from the Lincoln Exposed Facebook event page, including a full schedule and ticket information.

Yesterday, Bright Eyes announced it finally rescheduled — and moved — their previously cancelled Omaha concert date. Bright Eyes is now scheduled to play at The Astro in La Vista April 27, with Cursive opening the show. This concert was originally scheduled for Steelhouse Omaha, who I guess must have passed on the offer for one reason or another. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday) at 10 a.m.

In other Steelhouse Omaha news, the venue’s promoter, Live Nation Concerts, is having a “Valentine’s Day” BOGO sale for shows whose ticket sales are… lacking. This includes the upcoming Molchat Doma/Sextile show Feb. 24. Use code LOVEDAY25 to unlock the deal. Offer ends Feb. 14 at 11:59pm CT. Full details and all shows being offered are right here.

Tonight at The Waiting Room, Real Estate headlines. The New Jersey dream-pop band led by singer/songwriter Martin Courtney had a break-out album last year with Daniel (2024, Domino Records), which had a track that made it onto my annual comp CD (whoop whoop!). Queens-by-way-of-Nashville indie band Grumpy opens the show at 8 p.m. $35.

<a href="https://realestate.bandcamp.com/album/daniel">Daniel by Real Estate</a>

<a href="https://grumpyismyleastfavoriteband.bandcamp.com/track/lonesome-ride-ft-sidney-gish-precious-human">Lonesome Ride ft. Sidney Gish & Precious Human by Grumpy</a>

Also tonight, Grammy superstar drummer and composer Mark Guiliana is performing at Low End in the Bemis Center, 724 So. 12th St. in the Old Market. Guiliana has worked with such acts as St. Vincent, M83, Meshell Ndegeocello, and even played on David Bowie’s Blackstar album. This free event at starts at 8 p.m. More info here.

<a href="https://markguiliana.bandcamp.com/album/mark">MARK by Mark Guiliana</a>

Read Tim McMahan's blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area.