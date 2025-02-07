BFF tonight; Mono in Stereo, Red Cities, Ronette Lee Saturday…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Another no-touring-indie-bands weekend. It might be a good time to point out to those not keeping score at home: Almost all touring-indie shows coming to Omaha in the coming months are taking place during the week (a ton are scheduled on Monday nights). When you live in a small market surrounded by important tour-stop cities like KC, Minneapolis, Chicago and Denver – who get the weekend gigs – you’re going to be left with a lot of Monday night shows (if you’re lucky).

That leaves weekends for the locals. But not tonight as there are no indie shows to speak of, but since it is the first Friday of the month that means it’s Benson First Friday!

Art galleries and businesses up and down Maple Street are hosting art shows this evening, including Ming Toy Gallery, 6066 Maple St., which tonight is featuring the art from the father-and-son team of Brad and Howard Thiel. Titled “The Enemy Within,” the show is “an effort to come to terms with the result of the 2024 presidential election...” Is that even possible? Find out! Booze and treats will be served from 6 to 9 p.m. Come by and say hi.

Tomorrow night (Saturday), Shakedown Street (the bar formerly known at the Barley Street Tavern) is hosting newish band Mono in Stereo (singer/guitarist/songwriter Charles McNeil (Brian Jones Was Murdered); bassist Marty Amsler (legendary ’90s Lincoln act The Millions), guitarist James MacDougall, and drummer Joe Eichoff (The End in Red). Joining them is Lincoln band Red Cities. 8 p.m. start time and an old-school $5 cover charge.

<a href="https://redcities.bandcamp.com/album/the-indeterminist">The Indeterminist by Red Cities</a>

Also Saturday night, the weekly free concert series continues at fabulous O’Leaver’s with four bands I’ve never heard of: Ronette Lee, Sundown Effect, Wayne Infamous and The Dangerous Moment. The Ronette Lee track below is reminiscent of early Cowboy Junkies (promising!), but it’s from 2005, so… NO start time given but it’s probably 9 p.m. FREE!!

<a href="https://ronettelee.bandcamp.com/track/it-shakes-me">It Shakes Me by Ronette Lee</a>

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

* * *

