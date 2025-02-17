April 3 Faint show is SOLD OUT; touring indie calendar update…

New York indie folkies Florist is playing Reverb May 24.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, I waited too long and didn’t get my ticket to The Faint show April 3 at The Waiting Room, and lo and behold, it’s now SOLD OUT according to the 1% Productions website. 

It’s a reminder to get advanced tickets to shows you REALLY want to see (even though they cost more than walk-up tickets when you factor in the fees). I’ll be buying my ticket to the April 14 Bob Mould/Craig Finn show today. 

Speaking of shows, here’s the latest calendar of upcoming touring indie shows headed our way. Let me know if I’m missing anything. 

  • – Michigan Rattlers, Feb. 18 at The Slowdown
  • – The Get Up Kids, Feb. 21 at The Waiting Room
  • – Molchat Doma / Sextile, Feb. 24 at Steelhouse
  • – Buffchick, March 3 at Reverb
  • – Jason Anderson, March 9 at Pageturners
  • – Lesser Care, March 16 at Reverb
  • – The Velveteers, March 27 at The Slowdown
  • – The Faint, April 3 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
  • – Marlon Funkai, April 3 at Reverb
  • – Jack White, April 5 at Steelhouse
  • – Lady Lamb, April 7 at Reverb
  • – Bob Mould Band, Craig Finn, April 14 at The Waiting Room 
  • – MSSV, April 21 at Reverb
  • – Cryogeyser, April 25 at Reverb
  • – Vazum, April 25 at The Sydney
  • – Ty Segall solo April 26 at Scottish Rite
  • – Bright Eyes, April 27 at The Astro
  • – Bad Nerves, April 27 at The Waiting Room
  • – Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room
  • – Husbands, May 1 at Reverb
  • – Season to Risk, May 3 at The Sydney
  • – Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral
  • – Julien Baker & Torres, May 12 at The Admiral
  • – Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb
  • – Black Country, New Road, May 14 at Slowdown
  • – Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room
  • – Friko, May 20 at Reverb
  • – Florist, May 24 at Reverb
  • – Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room
  • – Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb
  • – Holy Fawn, June 25 at Reverb

* * *

