April 3 Faint show is SOLD OUT; touring indie calendar update…
Well, I waited too long and didn’t get my ticket to The Faint show April 3 at The Waiting Room, and lo and behold, it’s now SOLD OUT according to the 1% Productions website.
It’s a reminder to get advanced tickets to shows you REALLY want to see (even though they cost more than walk-up tickets when you factor in the fees). I’ll be buying my ticket to the April 14 Bob Mould/Craig Finn show today.
Speaking of shows, here’s the latest calendar of upcoming touring indie shows headed our way. Let me know if I’m missing anything.
- – Michigan Rattlers, Feb. 18 at The Slowdown
- – The Get Up Kids, Feb. 21 at The Waiting Room
- – Molchat Doma / Sextile, Feb. 24 at Steelhouse
- – Buffchick, March 3 at Reverb
- – Jason Anderson, March 9 at Pageturners
- – Lesser Care, March 16 at Reverb
- – The Velveteers, March 27 at The Slowdown
- – The Faint, April 3 at The Waiting Room -SOLD OUT
- – Marlon Funkai, April 3 at Reverb
- – Jack White, April 5 at Steelhouse
- – Lady Lamb, April 7 at Reverb
- – Bob Mould Band, Craig Finn, April 14 at The Waiting Room
- – MSSV, April 21 at Reverb
- – Cryogeyser, April 25 at Reverb
- – Vazum, April 25 at The Sydney
- – Ty Segall solo April 26 at Scottish Rite
- – Bright Eyes, April 27 at The Astro
- – Bad Nerves, April 27 at The Waiting Room
- – Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room
- – Husbands, May 1 at Reverb
- – Season to Risk, May 3 at The Sydney
- – Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral
- – Julien Baker & Torres, May 12 at The Admiral
- – Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb
- – Black Country, New Road, May 14 at Slowdown
- – Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room
- – Friko, May 20 at Reverb
- – Florist, May 24 at Reverb
- – Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room
- – Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb
- – Holy Fawn, June 25 at Reverb
