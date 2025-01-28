The Faint’s Blank Wave Arcade, Wet From Birth reissues, at Waiting Room 4/3; new Dutch Interior, Craig Finn; Pile tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Our hometown label, Saddle Creek Records, continues to honor its past with glorious reissues. This time it’s The Faint, who will see “deluxe” reissues of 1999’s Blank Wave Arcade and 2004’s Wet From Birth. Both will drop on March 14.

As part of the announcement, the band dropped a previously unreleased track today from the Wet From Birth Deluxe reissue, “Zealots (Unrealized).” The preorder links are live but still not active at the Saddle Creek website. That’ll change once they wake up on the West Coast.

Saddle Creek has already done super-nice deluxe reissues of 2001’s Danse Macabre and 2014’s Doom Abuse, both of which are still available for purchase at the Saddle Creek online store.

In addition, the band announced a U.S. Tour that takes them to The Waiting Room April 3!

. 0 0 0 .

Lots of new music being announced recently. A couple standouts:

Los Angeles band Dutch Interior announced their forthcoming Fat Possum debut, Moneyball, out March 21. The band has a ‘90s Pavement indie rock vibe. Check out the first single, “Fourth Street,” below. They’re playing at this year’s South By Southwest Festival followed by a mainly West Coast tour that takes them nowhere near us.

Last week Craig Finn of The Hold Steady released a new single from his forthcoming album Always Been (Tamarac/Thirty Tigers), which drops April 4. The LP includes performances from Adam Granduciel of The War on Drugs, who produced the album. Finn opens for Bob Mould April 14 at The Waiting Room, a show I have no doubt will sell out in advance.

Speaking of upcoming shows, here’s the latest schedule of indie bands making tour stops in Omaha. Plan accordingly.

– Pile, January 28 at The Slowdown

– Guster, Feb. 5 at The Admiral

– Real Estate, Feb. 6 at The Waiting Room

– Benjamin Booker, Feb. 15 at Reverb

– Michigan Rattlers, Feb. 18 at The Slowdown

– The Get Up Kids, Feb. 21 at The Waiting Room

– Molchat Doma / Sextile, Feb. 24 at Steelhouse

– Buffchick, March 3 at Reverb

– Lesser Care, March 16 at Reverb

– The Velveteers, March 27 at The Slowdown

– The Faint, April 3 at The Waiting Room

– Marlon Funkai, April 3 at Reverb

– Jack White, April 5 at Steelhouse

– Lady Lamb, April 7 at Reverb

– Bob Mould Band, Craig Finn, April 14 at The Waiting Room

– MSSV, April 21 at Reverb

– Ty Segall solo April 26 at Scottish Rite

– Nada Surf, April 30 at The Waiting Room

– Future Islands, May 7 at The Admiral

– Being Dead, May 13 at Reverb

– Spellling, May 15 at The Waiting Room

– Friko, May 20 at Reverb

– Southern Culture on the Skids, May 27 at Waiting Room

– Samantha Crain, June 17 at Reverb

What am I missing? Put it in the comments section.

Tonight at The Slowdown, its Pile with PROBLEMS and Cope Acidic. I previewed the show right here last week. $20, 8 p.m., this is a front room show. See you there.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2025 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.