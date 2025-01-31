The Faint tickets on sale today; O’Leaver’s free show Saturday…

Midwest Dilemma at Benson Theater, Sept. 13, 2024. The band was schedule to play Slowdown Saturday, but cancelled due to illness. The show will continue with Daniel and the Deliverance and Fox.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

There are no touring indie shows this weekend.

Tickets to the April 3 concert by The Faint at The Waiting Room go on sale today at 10 a.m. The pre-sale general admission price was $35 plus fees. VIP tickets already are on sale for $119 plus fees, which gets you early access, meet & greet, photo with the band, Q&A, tote bag, laminate and more. Tickets are on sale here. Will this sell out? Probably. It’s odd that this show is not being held at one of the many larger venues constructed in Omaha over the past two years (The Admiral, The Astro, Steelhouse Omaha). I would have loved to see them at The Astro.

There are two local shows of interest Saturday:

Omaha folk orchestra Midwest Dilemma will crowd the small-ish Slowdown front room stage. At past performances, Justin Lamoureux’s band featured as many as 12 musicians – they would not fit on the front room stage so I suspect this show feature a “stripped down” version. MD is supporting their latest LP, Searching for the Cure for Loneliness, released late last year. MIDWEST DILEMMA CANCELLED DUE TO ILLNESS. The show will go on with Daniel & the Deliverance and Fox. $12, 7:30 8 p.m.

<a href="https://midwest-dilemma.bandcamp.com/album/searching-for-the-cure-for-loneliness">Searching For The Cure For Loneliness by Midwest Dilemma</a>

Meanwhile, fabulous O’Leaver’s is hosting a three-band FREE show Saturday night. Headlining is Spurney’s Hawk, which I know nothing about except that it includes Omaha post-punk veteran Ethan Jones (ex-Ladyfinger). Screamo-metal band Nowhere holds down the second slot. Radical Sabbatical – another band I’ve never heard before – kicks things off at 9 p.m. OT (O’Leaver’s Time). Like I said, it’s free and worth it if only to soak up O’Leaver’s decadent ambience.

That’s it. Did I miss your show? Put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

