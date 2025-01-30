IPR releases new Jeff Runnings track (For Against); Go Fund Me, benefit information…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Record label Independent Project Records (IPR) yesterday dropped the first single from the forthcoming album by Jeff Runnings, frontman/bassist and founder of seminal Lincoln post-punk/dream pop band For Against.

The track, “Batman Forever,” (Batman is the nickname for Runnings’ husband, Sean Applegate) casts the same haunting spell heard on the best For Against albums. Runnings recorded the track as well as the rest of the album, titled Piqued, from his home. The track was mastered by Warren Defever of His Name Is Alive fame at Third Man in Nashville.

IPR is a legendary indie label, founded in California in 1980 by musician Bruce Licher, whose roster over the years has included Licher’s bands Savage Republic and Scenic, as well as Camper Van Beethoven, R.E.M., Stereolab and more, including For Against. It’s known as much for its iconic album packaging as the music it released (a special edition of For Against’s debut album received a Grammy nomination its artwork). After a hiatus, the label came back to life in the 2020s. Piqued, which consists mostly of instrumentals, is scheduled to be released later this year on black and colored vinyl as well as compact disc.

The sobering back story to this news involves Runnings’ battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer last October and has since been in hospice care. A Go Fund Me campaign has been established to help cover the costs (click here to pitch in). In addition, a benefit for Runnings is being held Feb. 8 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Unitarian Church, 6300 A Street in Lincoln.

* * *

