Take-a-break weekend; Screaming Females Sunday at Reverb…

Screaming Females at The Waiting Room, March 4, 2020. The band plays Reverb Sunday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I don’t know what else to call weekends like this, ones where there are no shows to write about or attend. So, take-a-break weekend. In the old days, I’d suggest hanging out at The Brothers, but The Brothers ain’t there no mo’, so fill in the blank with your favorite rock ’n’ roll dive bar.

The weekend isn’t a complete washout. Sunday night New Jersey indie-punk trio Screaming Females headlines at Reverb Lounge. Their latest album, Desire Pathway (2023, Don Giovanni) got a nice write-up from Ian Cohen, the go-to punk/rock guy at Pitchfork, who called the 6.8-rated record “their most consistent album yet,” which doesn’t say anything. A better description: it’s “their most mainstream album yet.”

Here’s what I said about them when they opened up for PUP at The Waiting Room back in March 2020, the last show I went to before the dreaded COVID shutdown:

“A New Jersey power trio, their style was reminiscent of Seattle grunge with a hint of metal (by way of that guitar). The songs were powered by Mike Abbate’s base lines that laid the groundwork for Paternaster’s fretboard gymnastics. When she wasn’t playing (or when she was) frontwoman Marissa Paternoster sang with an affected style that sounded like Grace Slick channeling Eddie Vedder on melodies that weren’t terribly memorable. It’s her guitar work that I’ll remember. Why isn’t this band headlining yet?“

They are now. Also on this four-band bill are LA Latin American garage rockers Generacion Suicida, Cincinnati’s The Mimes, and Omaha’s Sazcha. 7:30, $22.

<a href="https://screamingfemales.bandcamp.com/album/desire-pathway">Desire Pathway by Screaming Females</a>

<a href="https://themimes-suck.bandcamp.com/album/plastic-pompeii">Plastic Pompeii by The Mimes</a>

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2023 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.