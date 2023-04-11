Pedro the Lion at TWR, The Mountain Goats at The Slowdown tonight…

Pedro the Lion at Sokol Underground July 6, 2000. The band plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Ah, life is filled with difficult choices. Tonight is no exception as you have two blue ribbon indie rock shows to choose from. Which will you choose?

Over at The Waiting Room, Pedro the Lion a.k.a. David Bazan and his band, returns, this time performing two of his classic albums. It’s Hard to Find a Friend is the band’s debut, released in 1998 on Jade Tree records. I honestly have never listened to that record, having discovered Pedro the Lion two years later with the release of Winners Never Quit, but. strangely, Bazan is skipping over that record and instead also performing 2002’s Control tonight. I’m sure there’s a reason behind it and if you’re curious you can ask Bazan yourself as he usually takes questions during his set.

Opening is Seattle singer/songwriter Erik Walters, who has played guitar for a number of artists including Telekinesis!, Perfume Genius and tonight will be performing as part of Pedro the Lion.

This is the tour kick-off (Hurray!). $28, 8 p.m.

The Mountain Goats at The Slowdown, June 13, 2010. The band returns to The Slowdown tonight.

Also tonight, The Slowdown welcomes back The Mountain Goats. John Darnielle and his band continue to tour their latest studio album, Bleed Out (2022, Merge). There was some question (in my mind, anyway) if this show was going to happen as one of the band members came down with COVID last week, but here they are. Judging by the setlist from their April 4 Baton Rouge show (the last before the break), this will be a greatest hits set with a few songs from the new album thrown in.

I’ve seen these guys a few times over the years and the band puts on a very entertaining, fast-paced show. Knoxville singer/songwriter Adeem the Artist opens at 8 p.m. $45.

