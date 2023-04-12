Jake Bellows as Neva Dinova releases new song; Black Flag tonight…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Well, I didn’t go to either show last night because I was busy and I’ve seen both bands countless times in the past. Here’s hoping y’all had a good time. The show calendar is looking pretty light over the next couple of weeks…

About tonight’s Black Flag show at The Waiting Room, according to the 1% website: “Black Flag will be performing 2 sets. In the first set, they will be performing their groundbreaking 1984 album “MY WAR” in its entirety. The second set will have the band performing over an hour’s worth of their most classic material.”

The line-up includes founder and only original member, Greg Ginn, on guitar and Mike Vallely on vocals. No Rollins, obviously.

8 p.m., $40, no opener.

Yesterday, Saddle Creek Records released a new song by Neva Dinova called “Something’s Out There.” Says Saddle Creek: “Temporarily tabling their signature melancholic guitar tones for a twinkling keyboard and drum pairing, their marked shift toward exploration on this track finds its spacey home alongside an otherwise otherwordly experience.”

This track appears to be more of a Jake Bellows solo project, with Jake getting credit for vocals, electric guitar, bass, drums, percussion and keyboards. Adrienne Veerhoeven (The Anniversary, Art in Manila) provides backing vocals and keyboards. Ian McElroy (Desaparecidos, Rig. 1) produced it with Jake, and Mike Mogis mixed it. Not sure why they call this a Neva Dinova track when it’s just Jake, but maybe they just want it to tie-in to Saddle Creek’s recent reissue of the Neva catalog.

Here it is.

