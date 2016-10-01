Wild Pink, Trace Mountains tonight at Reverb…

Wild Pink plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The New York band’s latest, ILYSM (2022, Royal Mountain), was co-produced by Justin Pizzoferrato, whose credits include work with Pixies and Speedy Ortiz, and Peter Silberman of The Antlers, and includes guest spots from J Mascis, Julien Baker and Ryley Walker, among others. Pitchfork gave it a 7.0 and called it “a richly detailed and expectedly sentimental album that wrestles with all the life and death that exists in the midst of a cancer diagnosis.” Eek.

For the most part, it’s a quiet, meditative collection that reminded me of Nick Drake, with frontman John Roth’s quiet, breathy vocals. The album’s title track is among the highlights, rising to a blazing crescendo before coming back down.

<a href="https://wildpink.bandcamp.com/album/ilysm">ILYSM by Wild Pink</a>

Opening band Trace Mountains is a project led by Dave Benton formerly of Sub Pop band LVL UP. Their latest, House of Confusion (2021, Lame-O), has that dreamy early Jackson Browne lilt that goes down easy, especially on tracks like “If You Do.” This would be the perfect concert for a warm summer evening instead of a frostbitten last night of November. Early show: 7:30. $15.

<a href="https://tracemountains.bandcamp.com/album/house-of-confusion">House of Confusion by Trace Mountains</a>

* * *

