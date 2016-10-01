The Legendary Pink Dots, TF BUNDY tonight; Black Lips, Solid Goldberg Saturday…

Solid Goldberg is opening for Black Lips Saturday at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Welcome to Ice Station Zebra. Parkas are optional, but they’re a pain in the ass at the club.

Couple shows tonight…

The Legendary Pink Dots are, in fact, legendary, though I hadn’t heard of them until this show was listed on the Reverb Lounge calendar. Formed in London in 1980, the band’s central dude is keyboardist Edward Ka-Spel. According to All Music, their high-water album was The Maria Dimension in 1991, released on PIAS Records, an album that AM said is the influence for their most recent album, The Museum of Human Happiness, which came out just this past spring.

Their sound is goth electronic Dieter music kitschy old-school Euro. That said, they’ve been influential to such acts as Dresden Dolls, MGMT and Skinny Puppy. Opening is moody Denver performer Orbit Service a.k.a. Randall Frazier, who has collaborated with LPD in the past. 8 p.m., $27.

<a href="https://legendarypinkdots1.bandcamp.com/album/the-museum-of-human-happiness">The Museum of Human Happiness by Legendary Pink Dots</a>

<a href="https://orbitservice.bandcamp.com/album/dreamless">Dreamless by orbit service</a>

Also tonight, down the street at The Sydney, it’s Wichita post-punk band TF BUNDY (which, as any purveyor of the Urban Dictionary will tell you, stands for Totally Fucked but Unfortunately Not Dead Yet. Local heroes Pagan Athletes and Jeff in Leather open at 9 p.m. $10.

<a href="https://tfbundy.bandcamp.com/track/dead-end">Dead End by TF BUNDY</a>

Tomorrow night (Saturday) is, of course, the big Black Lips show at The Slowdown. These ‘00s indie legends are still kicking after all these years. The Atlanta quintet is touring in support of Apocalypse Love (2022, Fire Records). According to Wiki, “The Black Lips are noted for provocative theatrics – including vomiting, urination, nudity, electric R.C. car races, fireworks, a chicken, flaming guitars and other un-predictable antics.” What will they do Saturday night? Opening is Omaha legend Solid Goldberg! Also on the bill is Bloodshot Bill, who film director John Waters describes as “like Roy Orbison with a head injury.” 8 p.m., $20 (worth it just for Goldberg).

<a href="https://blacklips.bandcamp.com/album/apocalypse-love">Apocalypse Love by Black Lips</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section, and have a great weekend!

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.