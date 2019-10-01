So, who’s going to that Ryan Adams show tonight at The Holland?…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’m not, nor have I ever been, a Ryan Adams fan. I just never cared for his music. So I wouldn’t have gone to tonight’s Ryan Adams show at the Holland Center regardless of the controversy that surrounds him (and for some, always will). That said, if I had been listed for this show, I might have gone just to see if he mentioned the controversy from stage (or to hear what Bright Eyes song he’ll be covering).

Certainly Adams will be surrounded tonight by people who either have forgiven his past abuses or have looked beyond them because, regardless, they still like his music. Incidentally, if you want to know where I stand on Adams, you can read my column in The Reader from 2019, here. When I wrote it, Adams was clocking in with 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners. Today, that number has risen to 1.5 million. Where that number stood before The New York Times is anyone’s guess, but rest assured, it was probably higher. BTW, Adams has self-released four digital-only albums this year alone.

I have no doubt, had this concert been scheduled before the Times article was published, the Holland would have sold out. Today, there are still plenty of tickets available on the Ticket Omaha website.

Moving on… Who’s up for an Arcade Fire concert?

