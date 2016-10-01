New Tim Kasher, Jimmy Eat World, Kyle Harvey; Militarie Gun, BIB tonight…

Militarie Gun plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

OK, a handful of new tracks from local artists or old friends with local connections have caught my ear recently. A quick run-down.

Lost in the background of Cursive’s upcoming tour for Domestica is a new track by David Knudson of Minus the Bear and Botch fame that features Cursive frontman Tim Kasher on vocals. “No Ways No Means” comes from Knudson’s new EP, Undo/Redo, which comes out this Friday. Mr. Kasher has never been in finer voice on a track that is absolutely scorching.

Two Omaha legends – Denver Dalley (Desaparicidos) and Clark Baechle (The Faint) — have a new project called Weak Nights, that will soon be releasing material. But until then, the duo have penned a track with Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World called “Place Your Debts,” that just came out. In addition to having a great hook, the clever lyrics bend in on themselves in a clever way. Check it out.

I just told you about two new ambient instrumental releases from former Omaha songster Kyle Harvey under his new moniker, When Light. Well, Kyle’s released yet another one, called The Shape of Time. Get lost in the aural waves of pleasure…

There’s a sneaky good show happening tonight at Reverb, totally under the radar….

Los Angeles melodic hardcore band Militarie Gun just got off the road opening for Saint Vitus and have a new album, All Roads Lead to the Gun (2022, Loma Vista). Heavy, hard and fast, no doubt there will be some moshing going on. Opening is Hattiesburg, Mississippi-based art-punk band MSPAINT and local hardcore legends BIB, plus two more openers – Public Opinion and Trucha. A five-band bill for $15. Starts at 7:30.

