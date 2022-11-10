More Saddle Creek news (Black Belt Eagle Scout, Feeble Little Horse); The Murlocs, Paul Jacobs tonight…

The Murlocs play tonight at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

An addendum to The Reader column about Saddle Creek Records recent releases…. there are a few artists off their recent roster who weren’t mentioned because they’ve been relatively dormant. Among them is Black Belt Eagle Scout, the project of Swinomish Indian Tribal Community-based multi-instrumentalist Katherine Paul. Creek released a new single by BBES yesterday, “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” and announced a new LP out Feb. 10, 2023, which you can pre-order now. Psst… I actually like the second track, “Don’t Give Up,” (not to be confused with the Peter Gabriel song (but wouldn’t a cover of that be something)), more. Nothing like closing out your LP with a strong track.

<a href="https://blackbelteaglescout.bandcamp.com/album/the-land-the-water-the-sky">The Land, The Water, The Sky by Black Belt Eagle Scout</a>

Saddle Creek’s most recent signing, Pittsburgh’s Feeble Little House, just got a review of the re-release of their debut album, Heyday, at Pitchfork, which said, “The Pittsburgh rock quartet’s newly reissued debut is a relentless, intentionally chaotic document of twentysomething existential dread.” Chaotic? Maybe not so much. Definitely a throw-back sound to ‘90s indie acts like Helium or even Chavez (yeah, I said it). The Pitchfork rating was 7.4, btw, which is high for a Saddle Creek release, but I’m finding that Pitchfork likes this era of Saddle Creek a whole lot more than they liked the first wave (and definitely the second Saddle Creek wave).

<a href="https://feeblelittlehorse.bandcamp.com/album/hayday-2">Hayday by feeble little horse</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Tonight at Reverb Lounge Aussie indie act The Murlocs headlines. The band has been recording and touring for a decade. Their latest, Rapscallion, was released in September on ATO Records. Their sound has been described as “neo-psychedelia” but is closer to straight-on jangle-pop. Montreal singer/songwriter Paul Jacobs, who has been compared to Kurt Vile, opens at 8 p.m. $17.

<a href="https://themurlocs.bandcamp.com/album/rapscallion">Rapscallion by The Murlocs</a>

<a href="https://pauljacobs.bandcamp.com/album/pink-dogs-on-the-green-grass">Pink Dogs on the Green Grass by Paul Jacobs</a>

* * *

