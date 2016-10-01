Get out there and VOTE; Hunny, The Sonder Bombs tonight…

VOTE!

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I’ve checked out when it comes to politics this election season. Don’t get me wrong, I will vote today. But after years of watching asinine right-wing conspiracy theories gain traction with the willingly gullible (who aren’t that gullible, but who, in fact, are looking for ways to support racist and sexist candidates without having to admit that they are, in fact, racist and sexist), I’ve turned it off.

Today’s election comes down to one question: Are there more of them than there are of us? Because we’re not polarized from a political perspective, we’re polarized from a humanist perspective. So go out there and vote. That’s all any of us can do. Then turn it off and listen to some music.

Speaking of music, seems I’m always at rock shows on election nights. And there’s one tonight at The Slowdown. Epitaph band Hunny headlines. They’re described as a punk rock band but lean more toward the pop-punk/emo style. Their most recent album was the pre-covid Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes, Yes (2019, Epitaph). Cleveland’s The Sonder Bombs is fronted by singer/songwriter Willow Hawks. Her latest single, “The Star” was mixed by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin. Omaha band Bliss opens at 8 p.m. Tickets are $24.99.

<a href="https://hunnytheband.bandcamp.com/album/homesick-deluxe-ep">Homesick (Deluxe EP) by Hunny</a>

<a href="https://thesonderbombs.bandcamp.com/track/the-star">The Star by The Sonder Bombs</a>

