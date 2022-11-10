Catching up with Saddle Creek (in the column); Meat Wave, Nowhere tonight at O’Leaver’s…

Meat Wave plays tonight at O’Leaver’s.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This month’s column in The Reader is a look at the latest wave of releases from Saddle Creek Records. Our hometown label keeps stretching, and the results can be quite impressive. Read the column online here or in print at newsstands around town (Hy-Vee, LaCasa, etc.).

Chicago post-punk band Meat Wave is playing a free show tonight at fabulous O’Leaver’s. They just released a pummeling new album, Malign Hex, on Swami Records and are about to hit the road opening for The Bronx. They’re longtime pals and tour mates with local heroes Cursive and haven’t been back through Omaha since their stint headlining Day 1 of O’Leaversfest before the pandemic. Omaha band Nowhere opens the show at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://meatwavechicago.bandcamp.com/album/malign-hex">Malign Hex by Meat Wave</a>

