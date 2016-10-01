Red Pears, Benches tonight; No Thanks (final show), Nowhere, Cat Piss Saturday; Jeffrey Lewis Monday…

No Thanks at Petfest. The band plays their farewell show Saturday night at Reverb Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s the unofficial Halloween weekend at the bars and clubs — never a good weekend for live indie shows. This year is the exception.

Tonight at Reverb Lounge, San Gabriel Valley band The Red Pears headlines. The trio has been kicking around since 2014 playing a sort of slacker-indie rock with jangly high-reverb guitar and simple beats. Their recent album, 2021’s You Throught We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside (Cosmica Artists) sounds like a garage version of The Strokes. l’d never heard of these guys prior to this show, but could be interesting. Opening is So Cal band Benches, who’s played in the past with iKNHOW and Foster the People among others. Very produced, with synths and smoothy vocals. Texas pop-punk-noise band Floats kicks things off at 8 p.m. $15.

<a href="https://theredpears3.bandcamp.com/album/you-thought-we-left-because-the-door-was-open-but-we-were-waiting-outside">You Thought We Left Because The Door Was Open But We Were Waiting Outside by The Red Pears</a>

<a href="https://benchesband.bandcamp.com/track/la-friends">LA Friends by benches</a>

. 0 0 0 .

Tomorrow night it’s back to Reverb for the grand finale from No Thanks. We’ve watched these folks grow into one of the best bands in the area over the past three or four years, so it’s tough to see them hang it up, but I guess they know what they’re doing. Come say goodbye along with their pals Cat Piss and Hussies. $7, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://no-thanks.bandcamp.com/album/submerger">Submerger by No Thanks</a>

. 0 0 0 .

And here’s an early head’s up about Monday’s Jeffrey Lewis and the Voltage show at The Sydney. I’ve seen Mr. Lewis before and love his stuff (and his comic books, which I’m sure he’ll have for sale at the show). The finest modern, indie, folk/anti-folk (in the Moldy Peaches vein). Check out this extended interview with Lewis (both parts linked from the article) conducted the day after Trump was elected in 2016 (Ugh!). Opening is the always awesome Nathan Ma. Again, this is Monday, Halloween, though I don’t see any sort of “costume requirement” in the listing (though it’s the Sydney so everyone will be wearing a costume because the Sydney is madcap). $15, 9 p.m

<a href="https://jeffreylewis.bandcamp.com/album/2021-tapes-suddenly-its-been-too-late-for-a-long-time">2021 Tapes (Suddenly It's Been Too Late for a Long Time) by Jeffrey Lewis</a>

So, a little extra. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section and have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.