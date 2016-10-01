The Rare Candies, Las Cruxes, Josh Hoyer tonight; Kelly Hunt Sunday…

Las Cruxes last month at Porchefest. The band plays tonight at Shakedown Street.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Remember what I said about going to shows on school nights? When you have an opportunity, do it, even if you know you’ll feel like shit the next day. You never know when the next good touring act will come through town. I skipped Kurt Vile last night at The Admiral and regret it even though his music is pretty same-y / boring. Why? Because there’s nothing coming through this weekend.

So we’ll have to settle for the locals, and there are a couple good ones.

Tonight at Shakedown Street (the bar formerly known as The Barley Street) it’s an old-fashioned $5 show headlined by garage rock band Rare Candies, an act that sounds (heavily) influenced by Weezer and emo. The mighty Las Cruxes open. Old-school 9 p.m. start time as well.

<a href="https://therarecandies.bandcamp.com/track/i-dont-care">I Don't Care by The Rare Candies</a>

Meanwhile, downtown at The Jewell is that Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal show I wrote about Wednesday. Two shows — 6:30 and 8:30. Tickets still available for $15 here.

Saturday’s a wasteland.

Sunday night country/folk/roots artist Kelly Hunt plays at Pageturners Lounge. From KC. No cover/$10 suggested donation. Starts at 7 p.m.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments. Have a great weekend.

* * *

