Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal album release Friday; Easy Honey tonight…

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal, Green Light (2022, self-release)

Josh Hoyer has a CD release show this Friday for his new album, Green Light, at The Jewell and sent me a copy of the CD knowing full well I have very little background in the kind of music he and his band play. For as long as I can remember he’s been classified as a blues guy; in fact his music leans closer to soul/funk and R&B much in the vein of the late Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, a performer I am familiar with mainly because, for reasons I’ll never know, her and her band creased the frigid indie music waters around the time I Learned the Hard Way was released in 2010. In the purest sense of the term, Jones was an indie artist, as her music was consistenly released on Daptone Records, a label that also released albums by funk instrumental artist The Budos Band.

By that standard, Hoyer also is an indie artist who continues to fly under the major-label radar for better or ill. This new record sounds as good as anything I’ve heard on Daptone, or for that matter, anything else in this style, which is to say if Daptone Records catalog is your cup of tea, you will not be disappointed. The arrangements are first rate and his singing is as good as ever.

Josh has kept the new album off Bandcamp, no pre-release tracks on Spotify or even on his website. You’ll have to buy it. More and more, I’m beginning to believe this is the smart thing to do, though it’s still a good idea to release at least one song from an upcoming album.

(Right after I posted this, Josh shared the following YouTube tracks)

Frankly, I’m pleasantly surprised a band like Josh’s, with so many musicians (7 plus Josh) to make the boat float, is surviving in a time when artists are struggling to make any money at all. Obviously there’s no money in releasing albums anymore unless you’re on a major label and selling thousands of copies or have zillions of stream plays. Yet, here is Josh and his band touring a new album. God love ’em.

Josh Hoyer and the Soul Colossal are playing two shows Friday night at The Jewell, at 6:30 and 8:30. Tickets are $15 and available now at the Jewell website.

Speaking of indie bands, Charleston indie band Easy Honey plays tonight at Reverb Lounge. Estrogen Projection opens at 8 p.m. $10.

