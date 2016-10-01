Fox, Ojai tonight, Begonia, Dooms Saturday; throwback video – Judgement Day at O’Leaver’s…

Fox plays tonight at Reverb Lounge.

No national indie shows this weekend. Hey, we got Black Midi last weekend, right? Be thankful for at least a couple decent touring indie shows per month. (Who remembers the old days, when we were all stretched between multiple touring indie shows per night on weekends?).

Tonight, local band Fox plays at Reverb Lounge. Who’s in Fox? Hard to say when they don’t have a website and the personnel or any information about the band isn’t listed on any of the online show promotion. No matter, I recognize Jessica Errett and Marta Fiedler in the promo photo. A little digging revealed that Jason Domonkas and Jesse Otterson also are in the band, but no idea what their music sounds like, except the description “We play love songs to ghosts,” so… take a chance? Also on the bill are Ojai and Ebba Rose. $8, 8 p.m.

Similar situation tomorrow night (Saturday) where you’ve got Begonia playing at The Sydney. Who is Begonia? Hard to say. No description on any of the promo materials. I guess “for fans only”? Luckily, you have Lazy-i to dig around and find out for you.

Begonia is an “indie pop powerhouse” launched into the Canadian music scene with her “critically acclaimed” 2017 EP Lady in Mind. OK, that doesn’t ring a bell. Her website says she’s “Canada’s breakout alt-diva” who has been nominated for a JUNO award. Opening is Seattle duo Dooms, which includes Katlyn Conroy, an ex-member of old friends Cowboy Indian Bear. There’s also a TBD on the bill. $12, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://hellobegonia.bandcamp.com/track/beats">Beats by Begonia</a>

<a href="https://doomstunes.bandcamp.com/album/shellshine-2">shellshine by Dooms</a>

And that’s all I got. Hey, at least we got Black Midi last Saturday, right? If I missed your show put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Speaking of nostalgia…

Ten years ago this weekend Judgement Day played at O’Leaver’s and I just happened to capture one of the songs. Enjoy.

* * *

