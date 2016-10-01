Black Midi, Homeless Gospel Choir Saturday; BFF tonight…

Black Midi play at The Slowdown Saturday.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

London trio Black Midi is on the forefront of a new progressive rock movement that is quietly making a mark on the indie music world. The band has released a number of albums since forming in 2017 that feature intricate rhythms with abrupt stop-start time changes performed with military precision, angular multi-key melodies and spoken-word vocals about abstract, obtuse subject matter. They used to call this art rock or experimental rock or avant prog back in the ‘70s, today it’s considered noise- or post-punk.

Whatever you call it, Black Midi’s music is adventurous and challenging, and attracting a niche following among indie music fans many of whom very likely will be in attendance Saturday night at The Slowdown. Just how many show up is the question. This is not a band that gets local radio play and doesn’t really have a presence on Sirius XMU. How people are finding them is a bit of a mystery. I point toward online publications like Pitchfork, who gave 2019’s Schlagenheim (Rough Trade) the coveted Best New Music honor along with an 8.2 rating (the record was also nominated for the Mercury Prize). Joining Black Midi Saturday night is abstract producer/lyricist Quelle Chris. 8 p.m., $30.

<a href="https://bmblackmidi.bandcamp.com/album/hellfire">Hellfire by black midi</a>

Also Saturday night, fabulous O’Leaver’s is hosting its monthly free rock show. The headliner, Pittsburgh’s indie rockers Homeless Gospel Choir, is on tour supporting their just-released Fourth Dimension Intervention (2022, Don Giovanni). No Functional Purpose opens at 9. Here’s hoping this one doesn’t start on time so I can catch the the Choir after Black Midi. Did I mention it’s free? Oh yeah…

<a href="https://thehomelessgospelchoir.bandcamp.com/album/fourth-dimension-intervention">Fourth Dimension Intervention by The Homeless Gospel Choir</a>

I almost forgot that tonight is the first Friday of the month and, hence, Benson First Friday. Check out the art and excitement along Maple Street. Also this Saturday, Farnam Fest is happening over in the Blackstone district.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

