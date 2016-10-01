Ten Questions with Quivers (performing at Grapefruit Records Sunday)…

Quivers play at Grapefruit Records in the Old Market Sunday night.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s starting to become a stereotype about Australian indie bands — they just know now to write really catchy, embraceable melodies that sound on first listen as if you’ve heard them all your life. Melbourne’s Quivers certainly falls into that category.

The band’s latest album, Golden Doubt (2021, Ba Da Bing!), is a 10-song collection of comfortable indie folk-rock characterized by gorgeous pop melodies, chiming, bright instrumentation and warm, layered harmonies. For me, it’s very much a throwback to the kind of music that dominated college radio in the ‘80s by acts like R.E.M., Hunters and Collectors, The Go-Betweens and The Reivers.

The band consists of guitarist/vocalist Sam Nicholson, bassist/vocalist Bella Quinlan, drummer/vocalist Holly Thomas and guitarist/vocalist Michael Panton. I caught up with then on their way to Grapefruit Records in the Old Market this Sunday night, Sept. 25, for a very special in-store, and gave them the ol’ Ten Questions survey. Here’s what they had to say:

1. What is your favorite album?



We don’t really play favorites but here are some albums that have hugely impacted on us or we are just listening to at the moment.



Mike: Armlock – Trust

<a href="https://armlock.bandcamp.com/album/trust">Trust by Armlock</a>



Holly: Michael Kiwanuka – Home Again



Sam: Chad Vangaalen – Soft Airplane

<a href="https://chadvangaalen.bandcamp.com/album/soft-airplane-2">Soft Airplane by Chad VanGaalen</a>



Bella: Lucinda Williams – Car Wheels On A Gravel Road

2. What is your least favorite song?

Sam: I think all music is great, and if someone likes it somewhere then it deserves to exist.

3. What do you enjoy most about being in a band?

Holly: Having band mates! And sharing all sorts of wonderful experiences with them.

Sam: All the people you meet and places you see that you would never if it wasn’t for a few songs.

4. What do you hate about being in a band?

Holly: I really can’t think of anything to hate. It’s actually the best; everyone should be in a band!

5. What is your favorite substance (legal or illegal)?

Mike: Phosphorus

Sam: Pancakes

Holly: Love

6. In what city or town do you love to perform (and why)?

Sam: There’s no city that I wouldn’t want to visit and play music in – we are so excited to get around all these cities in the USA. I would love us to one day play in Mexico City though!

7. What city or town did you have your worst gig (and why)?

Sam: Really don’t want to name names. Our worst gig was still too much fun, sometimes when it gets weird it really is more memorable!

8. Are you able to support yourself through your music? If so, how long did it take to get there; if not, how do you pay your bills?

Sam: It supports us emotionally and sometimes financially!

9. What one profession other than music would you like to attempt; what one profession would you absolutely hate to do?

Holly: Probably something creative that doesn’t involve 9-5 hours, or maybe a professional sports person? Though I think those days have well passed. I would really dislike working for a big corporation that doesn’t care about people or the earth.

10. What stories have you heard about Omaha, Nebraska?

As a kid my sister had hundreds of CDs, lots of R.E.M., but there was one Counting Crows CD that I think I still know all the words to even though I haven’t heard it since I was ten. Their song “Omaha” made me always want to get there! And of course later hearing Nebraska by Bruce Springsteen. We can’t wait to visit and also to check out Grapefruit Records as we play our instore – we’ve been in contact with Simon Joyner there for a while now and he helps us post our records around the USA. He’s also a great songwriter, too – and I’m sure those store shelves are stocked with some good records!

Quivers perform Sunday, Sept. 25, at Grapefruit Records, 1125 Jackson St., Suite 5. Local support is TBC. Show starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free/by donation. For more information, call 402-769-6583.

<a href="https://quiversss.bandcamp.com/album/golden-doubt">Golden Doubt by Quivers</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.