Sunny Day Real Estate, The Appleseed Cast tonight at The Admiral…

Sunny Day Real Estate plays tonight at The Admiral.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s Emo Night at The Admiral tonight… the real emo night, not just someone playing a playlist of their favorite emo songs.

Tonight emo royalty Sunny Day Real Estate headlines at The Admiral Theater. Formed in the early ‘90s in Seattle, the band was and is an influence on Omaha’s late-‘90s indie scene, specifically Saddle Creek bands like Cursive, who would go on to become emo royalty themselves.

I’m not sure what’s driving the band’s reunion this time ’round. Monday night’s show at Spokane Club in Washington was their first time performing in 12 years with the line-up that includes Jeremy Enigk, Dan Hoerner, William Goldsmith and new bassist Chris Jordan. They played at Liberty Hall on Tuesday night. Check out that show’s setlist here, which will probably indicate what they’ll be playing tonight.

Am I surprised the show hasn’t sold out in an emo-loving town like Omaha? Not really. I’m not sure the second-gen emo fans are familiar with SDRE, and judging by their tour page, only their Brooklyn show at the end of the month and the tour ender in Seattle have sold out so far.

The Appleseed Cast, who seems to come through town annually, opens along with Listener at 8 p.m. $35.

