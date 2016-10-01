Pageturners Lounge weekend (Jake Bellows, Digital Leather, David Nance Band, Solid Goldberg, special guests?); Gary Numan Saturday…

Pageturners Lounge at 50th and Dodge celebrates its 10-year Anniversary this weekend, starting tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Tonight is the first night of the Pageturners Lounge 10 Year Anniversary weekend. I still don’t know how they’re gonna cram all this entertainment into that little bar, but at least now we have start times and line-ups, as follows:

FRIDAY 9/9:

6:30PM

Las Cruxes

Cat Piss

Digital Leather

Oquoa

Marcey Yates

Jake Bellows

MIDNIGHT:

Specter Poetics

DJ Tyrone Storm

SATURDAY 9/10:

6:00PM

Stathi

Bug Heaven

M34n Str33t

Mesonjixxx

Felice Brothers w/ Special Guest

MIDNIGHT:

Solid Goldberg

Crabrangucci

SUNDAY 9/11:

6:00PM

Hartford/Focht

McCarthy Trenching

Megan Siebe

Ben Eisenberger

Jim Schroeder Band

David Nance & Mowed Sound

Not listed in the acts above Conor Oberst, who’s name is prominently displayed on the the weekend’s show poster. I’m told there may be an unannounced performance (of sorts) tonight was well, which should be the crush mob as Jake Bellows is headlining and there are tons friends and family dying to see Jake back on stage, especially with the re-release of the entire Neva Dinova catalog on Saddle Creek Records. Should be something special.

“Suggested Donation” is $10, which I guess is an alternative to charging a cover (is this a tax dodge?)? If you’re going, get there early, though I have a feeling there will be a constantly rotating audience throughout the night, cuminating with the headliners each night (Felice Brothers w/”Special Guest” headline Saturday night, which has got to be the Oberst appearance (if there is one)).

It’s a shame this isn’t being held outdoors (but where would they put it?). Of course it’s supposed to rain tomorrow, so that would have brought everyone inside anyway.

Pageturnersfest not the only thing going on this weekend.

Gary Numan’s long rescheduled concert is finally happening Saturday night at The Waiting Room, and lo and behold, the show still isn’t sold out. This is among his last shows on Numan’s tour and who knows when he’ll tour again (if ever). I Speak Machine opens at 8 p.m. $35.

Also Saturday night, Des Moines singer/songwriter Dan Tedesco headlines at Reverb Lounge. Local boys Farewell Transmission and singer/songwriter Jeremy Mercy open. 8 p.m. $17.

Is that everything? Oh yeah, 311 is playing out at Shadow Ridge Country Club tonight. Wouldn’t want to forget that. Did I miss your show? Put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

