Iceage, Earth, Glow in the Dark, Corporate Merger (ex-Bloodcow) tonight; Neighbor Lady, Porchfest Sunday…

Iceage at Slowdown Jr., Oct. 24, 2014. The band returns to The Slowdown tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

This weekend is looking pretty good. Especially tonight.

Down at The Slowdown, Iceage headlines in the front room. The former Matador Records band’s last release, 2021’s Seek Shelter, came out on respected indie boutique label Indian Summer Records. I saw these guys when they played Slowdown way in 2014 back when they were the hot, new thing. Eight years later, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ve changed. They’re on the road supporting Shake the Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021.

Also on the Slowdown bill is Olympia, Washington ‘90s drone-metal band Earth (Sub Pop, Sargent House Records) out on the road supporting 2019’s Full Upon Her Burning Lips, of which Pitchfork noted “The minimalist drone-riff masters pare away excess and focus on the seismic repetition that made their best work so resonant, creating a new peak in their long discography.” This is a sneaky little show that has had little/no promotion but is definitely worth checking out. Starts at 8 and is $25.

<a href="https://iceage.bandcamp.com/album/shake-the-feeling-outtakes-rarities-2015-2021">Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 by Iceage</a>

<a href="https://earth.bandcamp.com/album/full-upon-her-burning-lips">Full Upon Her Burning Lips by Earth</a>

Also tonight at The Sydney in Benson is Glow in the Dark’s long-awaited album release show for Teenline / Neurotica. Teenline was planned to be released pre-pandemic, and Neurotica is a collection of songs that didn’t quite fit that album, or so GitD’s Aaron Gum tells me. With this release, you double your Glow in the Dark pleasure. Joining them are leather-geek-turbo-noise-god Plack Blague doing a DJ set, and the debut of The Corporate Merger, the new project by Matt Owen from Bloodcow with a lot of BC alumni including JJ Bonar, Dave Collins and Scot Adams. This one’s a monster and gets rolling at 9 p.m. $10.

Ain’t shit happening Saturday. Go out and enjoy the weather.

Sunday is the 6th annual Porchfest in the Gifford Park neighborhood. Among the performers are Jeremy Mercy, Las Cruxes, Justin Lamoureux and Omaha Girls Rock! The key to enjoying Porchefest is this handy online schedule, that shows the who/what/where. It’s free and runs noon to 5:30.

Sunday night, Atlanta indie band Neighbor Lady plays at Reverb Lounge. I can’t find any info on this band and the 1% website has zero info. Their band bio at their record label (the impressive Park the Van Records) also has bupkis. What I did find was their Bandcamp page and their music, which is gorgeous. So there’s that. Opening is mysterious Omaha band Sgt. Leisure. $10, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://neighborlady.bandcamp.com/album/for-the-birds">For The Birds by Neighbor Lady</a>

<a href="https://sgtleisure.bandcamp.com/album/i-need-assistance-in-perceiving-my-resources">I need assistance in perceiving my resources by sgt leisure</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section and have a great weekend.

