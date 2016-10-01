Cog Factory doc, Wagon Blasters, Breakers, The Sun-Less Trio, The Obscurants Saturday; Pink Fuzz Sunday…

Wagon Blasters at Lookout Lounge April 30, 2016. The band plays Saturday night at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Before we get into the weekend, the folks who run the Maha Music Festival are now giving you a chance to suggest bands for next year’s fest, which will again be held at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village.

All you have to do is click here and fill out the survey. Yeah, I know, the odds of Maha actually booking the bands you list are, well, pretty slim. It’s not unlike when a radio station asks for requests when you know they’re only going to play your song if it’s already on their playlist. Still, it’ll give them an indication of just how broad a net to cast when the Knitting Factory folks who help book the festival actually start reaching out to acts.

And, if you don’t fill out the survey, you can’t complain next year when your bands aren’t on the line-up. Here’s the link. I’m not sure how long it’ll be available, so do it now.

. 0 0 0 .

OK, onto the weekend.

There’s not much happening tonight. Stinson Park is hosting a post-punk cover band called The Damones. This was originally supposed to happen a few weeks ago but was rained out. No, this is not original music, but it could be fun, and it’s a departure for the Stinson Park series. And it’s free. Runs from 7 to 10 p.m.

Moving onto a very busy Saturday…

Top of the order is the screening of the Cog Factory Documentary at The Waiting Room. I could have sworn this movie had already been released online. At any rate, here’s your chance to see it if you haven’t already. She screening starts at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a discussion, and then a live performance from The Wagon Blasters, probably around 9 p.m. UN-T.I.L. also is on the program. $15.

Meanwhile, across town at fabulous O’Leaver’s, The Club is hosting its monthly rock show. Headlining is Breakers, a newish band featuring Matt Focht of Head of Femur with Chris Yambor and Robert Little. In the middle slot The Sun-Less Trio celebrating the release of their new record, Cemetary Road. And opening is a new project from Lincoln’s Eric Maly (Fair Moans, Hi Ho Silverfox, Slow Pioneers) called The Obscurants. Joining Maly in the band are Shawn Williams, drums; Jon Ruff, bass; Danny Carraher, guitar; Chris Maly, guitar; and Emma Nelson on violin. Whew! You get all this entertainment for a mere $10. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Also Saturday night, Petshop in Benson (just south of the old Barley Street Tavern) is hosting a show with FLT RTH, Specter Poetics and Jeff in Leather. $5, 10 p.m.

Finally on Sunday, Denver grunge rockers Pink Fuzz play at The Sydney in Benson with Hussies. $10 9 p.m.

<a href="https://pinkfuzz.bandcamp.com/album/vitals">Vitals by Pink Fuzz</a>

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

