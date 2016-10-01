An early look at the weekend: BFF, Oquoa, Bad Self Portraits Friday…

Oquoa at Reverb Lounge, April 13, 2017. They play Friday night at The Sydney.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

You have to be strategic when picking which weekend to leave town, and this turns out to be a good one. No touring indie bands are playing anywhere (What else is new?).

One show of note is The Sydney’s monthly Benson First Friday bash, this time featuring local indie bands Oquoa and Bad Self Portraits. Teetah also is on the bill. $10, 9 p.m.

<a href="https://oquoa.bandcamp.com/album/timesquares">Timesquares by oquoa</a>

Saturday, Dr. Jack’s Drinkery a.k.a. the old Brass Knocker, is hosting their annual Punk Rock BBQ. Looking at the line-up, I’m not familiar with any of these bands, but that doesn’t mean anything. $40, show starts at 4 p.m.

Look, it’s a lousy weekend for shows, but you’ve got Pageturners’ big weekend of shows next weekend (Sept. 9-11) celebrating their anniversary, and you’ve got Lincoln Calling coming up Sept. 22-24.

So take the weekend off.

BTW, the next touring indie shows are Gary Numan Sept. 10 at The Waiting Room, Sunny Day Real Estate Sept. 14 at The Admiral and DEHD Sept. 22 at The Slowdown. So don’t fret, pet.

If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

