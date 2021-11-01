Pageturners Lounge announces 3-day 10-year anniversary bash; new Neva Dinova…

Pageturners Lounge will celebrate its 10-year anniversary with a concerts Sept. 9-11.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s not a festival in the conventional sense (but then again, what exactly is a festival these days?), but Pageturners Lounge’s 10-year anniversary concerts are pretty close.

The bar that counted among its owners Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst, located at 50th and Dodge, announced a 3-day concert line-up and it’s a scorcher. Each night features seven or more performers including the area’s best indie bands.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

Jake Bellows, Oquoa, Marcey Yates, Las Cruxes, Cat Piss, Digital Leather, Specter Poetics, & DJ Tyrone Storm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

The Felice Brothers (NY), Mesonjixxx, M34n Str33t, Bug Heaven, Stathi, Solid Goldberg, & DJ Crabrangucci

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

David Nance & Mowed Sound, McCarthy Trenching, Hartford-Focht, Megan Siebe, Jim Schroeder, & Ben Eisenberger

Of course what’s missing from the above information are the set times, or even when each day’s music begins. I’d have to guess the shows start at around 5 or 6 p.m. The other question: How does all this fit into Pageturners’ relatively tiny confines? In the usual Pageturners’ fashion, I’m sure we’ll get the details the day before the shows begin. Keep an eye on the Facebook invitation for breaking news.

Among the the biggest eyebrow-raisers in the Pageturners show line-ups is Jake Bellows, frontman of the legendary local band Neva Dinova. Jake’s listed to perform Sept. 9. Unless you’ve been living under a rock you already know that Saddle Creek Records just rereleased three classic Neva Dinova albums as well as a new Demos and C-Sides collection of previously unreleased b-sides and rarities, all on luscious vinyl. Order here from the Creek site.

Will we see an impromptu reunion of Omaha-based Neva Dinova members? That would be something, but highly doubtful, though Jake will likely play at least a couple of those Neva chestnuts a week from Friday.

<a href="https://nevadinova.bandcamp.com/album/demos-and-c-sides">Demos and C-Sides by Neva Dinova</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.