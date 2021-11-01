Outlandia / Petfest Weekend; Supersuckers, Wagon Blasters tonight…

This year’s Petfest will probably look a lot like last year’s Petfest. It’s going on this Saturday behind the Petshop in Benson.

Well it’s finally here, Outlandia — what will likely to be the biggest indie music festival of the year, held at Falconwood Park in Bellevue. Check out the site map.

Tonight’s four-band line-up (to me) is really the festival highlight. It starts with local alt-country rockers Clarence Tilton at 4 p.m. They’re followed by Real Estate at 5:30; Band of Horses at 7 and The National at 9 p.m. Gates open at 3 p.m.

The biggest challenge if you plan to attend could be getting there. Outlandia is saying the Kennedy Freeway drops down to one lane when approaching Outlandia from Highway 75 from downtown Omaha. This could be… challenging during Friday afternoon drive time so they recommend leaving as early as possible or taking Highway 34 Eastbound.

As most who are going already now, Outlandia is a CASH ONLY enterprise, so drop by your local ATM and grab some cash before you leave. They’ll have ATMs on site, but they could be a bit wonky what with the dodgy wi-fi out in the middle of nowhere.

Parking is pretty straightforward if you just follow the signs. On-sight and Off-sight parking are the first entrance, VIP parking is the second entrance. Finally, there is absolutely NO RE-ENTRY, so don’t forget your shit.

Hey, it’s gonna be fun. I wish I were going.

Saturday’s Outlandia line-up starts at 1 p.m. with Mesonjixx, followed by Kat Hasty at 2, and then… The Breeders at 3:30 (when people likely will begin showing up). Margo Price starts at 5, then Silversun Pickups at 6:30, Local Natives at 8 and Wilco at 9:30.

Gates at noon. It’s going to be hot, so prepare to hydrate. Tickets are still available for both days and VIPS at Outlandia’s Etix page. Don’t forget, you’ll need to buy a separate parking pass if you’re not buying VIP tickets.

I won’t need a parking pass when I go to Petfest Saturday, taking place behind Petshop Gallery in Benson. It’s the best local-band lineup of any Nebraska festival. This year’s headliners are Chicago electronic/industrial duo HIDE (Dais Records) and Amulets.

Two stages, 20 bands, that means one band right after the other. Frantic fun! Here’s the schedule:

2:00 Aly Peeler

2:25 – Mike Schlesinger

2:50 – E Rawq

3:15 – GLOW

3:40 – Better Friend

4:05 – Nowhere

4:30 – Dirty Talker

5:00 – Marcey Yates

5:25 – PROBLEMS

5:50 – Ruby Block

6:15 – Bug Heaven

6:40 – Cat Piss

7:05 – Thirst Things First

7:35 – Uh Oh

8:05 – David Nance

8:35 – Living Conditions

9:05 – No Thanks

9:40 – Universe Contest

10:30 – HIDE

11:15 – Crabrangucci

Plus performances from Molli Poppinz, Azalea Spanx, Purris Stilton and Academixxx throughout the day.

Tickets are $30 today / $35 DOS, and are available right here.

In addition to all this, there’s a red hot-show tonight at Reverb Lounge, headlined by Tucson’s Supersuckers, who are described as sounding like the bastard sons of Foghat, AC/DC and ZZ Top after being weaned on punk rock. They’ve been on Sub Pop and Interscope but released their last one, 2020’s Play That Rock ’n’ Roll, on Acetate Records. Opening is Lubbock band Speedealer, and our very own Wagon Blasters and Bad Actors. (The folks at Black Heart Booking love their four-band bills, and may be the only ones who do!). $25, starts at 9 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend!

