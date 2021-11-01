Animal Collective, Tomato Flower tonight at The Slowdown…

Animal Collective plays tonight at The Slowdown.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Hard to explain just how big Animal Collective was back in the late 2000s. Merriweather Post Pavilion, which came out in 2009 on Domino, was a rather mammoth hit in certain circles in an era marked by Vampire Weekend, Arcade Fire, Grizzly Bear, Of Montreal, Phoenix… those were colorful times. I loved most of those bands, but Animal Collective was always just below my radar, and I’m not sure why. I remember my niece loving them and being surprised I wasn’t familiar. I’ve been catching up ever since, and their music has held up very well indeed over the years.

Their latest, Time Skiffs (2022, Domino), sounds almost conventional compared to some of the stuff they put out in recent years, though it’s still pretty experimental in a glittering sound-scape sort of way.

<a href="https://anmlcollectve.bandcamp.com/album/time-skiffs">Time Skiffs by Animal Collective</a>

Anyway, Animal Collective is playing tonight at The Slowdown in the big room. Opening act, fellow Baltimorians, Tomato Flower, have a groovy ‘60s Flower Power sound. Something tells me this is going to be a great show. $41, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://tomatoflower.bandcamp.com/album/construction">Construction by Tomato Flower</a>

* * *

