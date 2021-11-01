Al Olender, James Felice (of The Felice Bros.) tonight at Pageturners…

Al Olender plays tonight at Pageturners Lounge.

by TIm McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pageturners Lounge doesn’t do a great job getting the word out about their shows. I usually find out about them a day or so before they happen, and maybe that’s by design. Maybe these shows are last-minute deals. Who knows.

That said, tonight at Pageturners, New Yorkers Al Olender and James Felice are performing. Olender’s latest, Easy Crier (2022, self-release) is a gorgeous collection of singer-songwriter stuff that includes contributions by The Felice Brothers. In fact, James Felice recorded and produced the album. So I guess it makes sense that James is playing the opening set tonight (and I wouldn’t be surprised if they play together). This is a free show that starts at 8 p.m.

<a href="https://alolender.bandcamp.com/album/easy-crier">Easy Crier by Al Olender</a>

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.