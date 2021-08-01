Sheryl Crow in the park tonight; Lightning Stills, McCarthy Trenching Saturday; Worlds Greatest Dad Sunday…

Sheryl Crow plays tonight’s Memorial Park Concert.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

So, tonight is the annual Memorial Park Concert, usually scheduled around the July 4 holiday. For reasons probably having to do with headliner Sheryl Crow’s schedule, the concert is tonight.

The park concert is a long tradition suffered through by folks who live in nearby neighborhoods. I don’t mind people dragging their lawn chairs along the streets, parking bumper-to-bumper, dropping their garbage along the way, etc., but I do mind people pissing in my yard, as was the case a couple years ago when I caught some kid taking a piss next to my house. “Excuse me. Do that somewhere else.”

This is where my anti-gun stance becomes slightly frayed.

Regardless, here we go again tonight. It should be a truly miserable evening with the heat index heading to around 105 degrees. Dave Mason of “We Just Disagree” fame opens at 7:15 p.m. Sheryl goes on at 8:45 and fireworks are at 10. If you’re going, please stay off my lawn.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the country rock stylings of Lightning Stills plays at fabulous O’Leaver’s with McCarthy Trenching opening at 9 p.m. This, too, is free concert, but alas, no fireworks (probably).

Finally, Sunday night Atlanta-based four-piece Worlds Greatest Dad headlines at The Sydney in Benson The band’s last full-length, Get Well Soon, was released on Deep Rest Records before the pandemic. Also on the bill are Wichita’s Social Cinema (ex-Kill Vargas) and In Bloom. $10, 8 p.m.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

