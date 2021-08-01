Mainstream weekend; new Digital Leather, Cursive reissues ‘Domestica’…

Sheryl Crow at Omaha’s Memorial Park, July 22, 2022.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It was a sort of mainstream music weekend, with Sheryl Crow in the park, Lovett/Isaak at the Holland and Greta Van Fleet at CHI.

I strolled up to Memorial Park for part of Crow’s set, and she sounded fine. I like Sheryl Crow but her music is a bit too middle of the road for my liking. The crowd seemed to enjoy it, at least the folks closest to the stage. I caught the back end of the set from my backyard, where it was clearly audible.

So, a boring weekend, but next weekend is Maha…

Couple releases worth checking out:

Digital Leather dropped a new 8-song album last week called Tales from the King. There’s not a heckuva lot of info about it at the band’s Bandcamp page, and it looks like it’s digital-only (no vinyl). The collection is more of the electronic post punk you’re familiar with, but Shawn Foree — the man behind the madness — goes out pm a limb on a few numbers, including the poppy “Thistle and Thorn” and the keyboard-driven “Friend of Failure.” Every DL album is worth checking out and this one is no exception.

<a href="https://digitalleather.bandcamp.com/album/tales-from-the-king">Tales from the King by DIGITAL LEATHER</a>

On a more nostalgic note, Cursive announced their label, 15 Passenger, is releasing a special anniversary edition of Domestica that includes a 7-inch of four songs by Braces, Tim Kasher and Clint Schnase’s short-loved pre-Cursive band that included bassist Kim Heiman (Kasher’s ex). As for Domestica, it’s been remastered and available again on vinyl, dropping Sept. 9. Want one? You’ll have to buy the bundle because it looks like the stand-alone vinyl is already sold out, pre-order here.

Part of the the reissue’s fun was reshooting the album art with the same models – who have aged gracefully.

Domestica 2000 vs. 2022. Looking good!

Here’s hoping Cursive does a special Domestica concert here in Omaha with the band Domestica opening!

* * *

