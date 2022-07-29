Maha weekend (Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza, PUP, RBCF); Lincoln Exposed weekend; Wavves Sunday…

Car Seat Headrest at the 2016 Maha Music Festival. The band returns to Maha tonight.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

It’s Maha Festival time, as detailed Wednesday. Tickets available at the gate. Tonight’s show at Aksarben Village starts at 5:30 with Las Cruxes on the main stage, which you absolutely don’t want to miss. Indigo De Souza is at 8:15, and Car Seat Headrest is at 9:30. What will Will Toledo and company throw at us as the headliner?

<a href="https://carseatheadrest.bandcamp.com/album/twin-fantasy-2">Twin Fantasy by Car Seat Headrest</a>

Tomorrow’s show starts at 1:30 but the first touring headliner, Geese, doesn’t play until 4:45. Then it’s one after another with Sudan Archives, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, PUP, Princess Nokia and headliner, Beach House. The more I look at it, the more impressive the line-up seems. I’m not a big Beach House fan, and their past shows have been a real snooze, but I have to believe they’ll bring something amazing Saturday night. All Maha info here.

<a href="https://geesebandnyc.bandcamp.com/album/projector">Projector by Geese</a>

<a href="https://puptheband.bandcamp.com/album/morbid-stuff">Morbid Stuff by PUP</a>

If you’re in Lincoln, there’s Lincoln Exposed, which started last night and runs through Saturday. The full weekend lineup is here. Tickets, available online or at The Bourbon, are $12 tonight and tomorrow. The highlights for me (if I was going) would all be Saturday night with Domestica at The Zoo Bar at 9, blet at Bourbon Theater at 10:20 and Universe Contest at Duffy’s at 11:40.

Cap off the weekend Sunday night with Wavves at Slowdown Jr. The band is on the road supporting 2021 release Hideaway (Fat Possum Records). BOYO and Smut open at 8 p.m. $20!

<a href="https://wavvesband.bandcamp.com/album/hideaway">Hideaway by Wavves</a>

Have a great weekend. If you’re at Maha, look for the guy wearing the Union Pacific ball cap and say hello.

