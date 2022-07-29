Maha weekend (Car Seat Headrest, Indigo De Souza, PUP, RBCF); Lincoln Exposed weekend; Wavves Sunday…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
It’s Maha Festival time, as detailed Wednesday. Tickets available at the gate. Tonight’s show at Aksarben Village starts at 5:30 with Las Cruxes on the main stage, which you absolutely don’t want to miss. Indigo De Souza is at 8:15, and Car Seat Headrest is at 9:30. What will Will Toledo and company throw at us as the headliner?
Tomorrow’s show starts at 1:30 but the first touring headliner, Geese, doesn’t play until 4:45. Then it’s one after another with Sudan Archives, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, PUP, Princess Nokia and headliner, Beach House. The more I look at it, the more impressive the line-up seems. I’m not a big Beach House fan, and their past shows have been a real snooze, but I have to believe they’ll bring something amazing Saturday night. All Maha info here.
If you’re in Lincoln, there’s Lincoln Exposed, which started last night and runs through Saturday. The full weekend lineup is here. Tickets, available online or at The Bourbon, are $12 tonight and tomorrow. The highlights for me (if I was going) would all be Saturday night with Domestica at The Zoo Bar at 9, blet at Bourbon Theater at 10:20 and Universe Contest at Duffy’s at 11:40.
Cap off the weekend Sunday night with Wavves at Slowdown Jr. The band is on the road supporting 2021 release Hideaway (Fat Possum Records). BOYO and Smut open at 8 p.m. $20!
Have a great weekend. If you’re at Maha, look for the guy wearing the Union Pacific ball cap and say hello.
