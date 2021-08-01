Cola (ex-Ought), Indian Caves, Drive-by Truckers, Sky Creature, Specter Poetics tonight…

Cola plays tonight at Slowdown Jr.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

We don’t get touring indie shows on weekends but we do get them (often) on Mondays. One assumes it’s because touring acts are playing in larger markets on the weekends, are between cities on Monday nights and figure why not play to half-empty rooms in Omaha (and then come to the conclusion that Omaha is a place to avoid on their next tour).

With that in mind, tonight Cola plays at Slowdown Jr. The band, which consists of members of Ought and U.S. Girls, is on a roll with their latest album, Deep in View (2022, Fire Talk), which got a respectable 7.3 on the Pitchfork meter. It is definitely jangly indie at its best. Opening are a couple local acts, Lincoln’s The Credentials and our very own Indian Caves. $15, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://bandcola.bandcamp.com/album/deep-in-view">Deep in View by Cola</a>

Meanwhile, Drive-By Truckers returns, this time to the site where Outlandia Festival will be held in August — Falconwood Park. Get a sneak peek at the park’s recent improvements before the big festival. Opening is Lydia Loveless at 8 p.m. $40.

Finally, down at The Sydney in Benson, NYC band Sky Creature headlines. This band has a shimmery, ’90s shoe-gaze vibe and reminds me of Cocteau Twins. Opening is Specter Poetics. $8, 8 p.m.

<a href="https://skycreaturenyc.bandcamp.com/album/bear-mountain">Bear Mountain by Sky Creature</a>

