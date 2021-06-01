Thelma and the Sleaze, Universe Contest, Pagan Athletes tonight at Sydney…
by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com
Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze headline. The band is “an all-female, queer, southern-rock and roll band” according to Spotify. Their latest, 2020’s Sacred as Hell, was released by DryerBaby Records. Lincoln’s Universe Contest and our very own Pagan Athletes open at 8 p.m. $15!
