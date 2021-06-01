Thelma and the Sleaze, Universe Contest, Pagan Athletes tonight at Sydney…

Universe Contest at O’Leaver’s, Aug. 6, 2016. The band plays tonight at The Sydney.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Quick like bunny!

Tonight at The Sydney in Benson, Nashville’s Thelma and the Sleaze headline. The band is “an all-female, queer, southern-rock and roll band” according to Spotify. Their latest, 2020’s Sacred as Hell, was released by DryerBaby Records. Lincoln’s Universe Contest and our very own Pagan Athletes open at 8 p.m. $15!

<a href="https://thelmaandthesleaze.bandcamp.com/album/sacred-as-hell">Sacred As Hell by Thelma and The Sleaze</a>

* * *

