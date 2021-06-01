Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever added to Maha; Bartees Strange drops out…

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever has been added to the 2022 Maha Festival line-up.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

The folks at the Maha Music Festival today announced a pretty drastic line-up change for their upcoming festival. Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever has been added to the Saturday program. The Australian band scored big with their 2018 release, Hope Downs (Sub Pop), which made it on a lot of critic’s “best of” list. Their latest, Endless Rooms (2022, Sub Pop) is a return to form, garnering 7.3 on the Pitchfork meter.

Meanwhile, 4AD artist Bartees Strange has dropped off the Maha bill. I was looking forward to seeing Bartees and his band, as Farm to Table is one of the more surprising releases so far this year. But never fear, Bartees Strange has been rescheduled to play at The Slowdown Dec. 15.

So, a wash? Rolling Blackouts probably has a bigger following and might sell more tickets, whereas Bartees is more cutting edge and lesser-known. So, advantage Maha… probably. I have no idea how well festival tickets have been moving. We’re a month out and they have yet to sell out their limited VIP tickets, whereas Outlandia sold out all their VIP tickets some time ago. Apples and oranges I know, but still….

One other Maha schedule change – Saddle Creek Records act Indigo De Souza has been moved from Saturday to Friday night. See the full schedule here, and buy tickets while you’re at it.

<a href="https://rollingblackoutscoastalfever.bandcamp.com/album/hope-downs">Hope Downs by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever</a>

