Nate Bergman, Megan Siebe, Problems Saturday; Motherfolk Sunday…

Megan Siebe plays Saturday night at O’Leaver’s.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

A reminder: Tonight’s Helmet show at The Waiting Room is POSTPONED. I think COVID had something to do with it.

That was the only show tonight on my radar.

Saturday night, it’s back to fabulous O’Leaver’s for Nate Bergman and Megan Siebe. Based out to D.C., Bergman just got off the road with Cursive and Appleseed Cast. His new album, Metaphysical Change, was released by Velocity Records and has a real traditional rock sound. Omaha singer/songwriter Megan Siebe, who has worked with local heavy hitters including Cursive, Simon Joyner and Tim Kasher to name just three, has a new album out on Grapefruit Records called Swaying Steady that’s a real beaut! You get both artists for the low, low price of FREE. Starts early at 7 p.m.

<a href="https://grapefruit1.bandcamp.com/album/swaying-steady">Swaying Steady by Megan Siebe</a>

Also Saturday night, electronic project Cult Play headlines at The Sydney in Benson. Joining Cult Play is Problems (a.k.a. Darren Keen of The Show is The Rainbow) and Money Marcs. $8, 10 p.m.

<a href="https://cultplay.bandcamp.com/track/o-l-r">O.L.R by Cult Play</a>

<a href="https://1manbandgod.bandcamp.com/album/problems-how-to-make-your-computer-sing">PROBLEMS – HOW TO MAKE YOUR COMPUTER SING by 1manbandgod</a>

Sunday night, Cincinnati’s Motherfolk headlines at Reverb Lounge. Minneapolis band Durry opens at 8 p.m. $18.

And that’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

