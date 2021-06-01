Lo Moon tonight; BFF, Lightning Stills, Minne Lussa Friday; Flooding, No Thanks, Cat Piss Sunday…

Minne Lusa plays with Lightning Stills and Ojai Friday night at The Sydney.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

That Phoebe Bridgers show sounded pretty good… from my back yard a mile away. There are surprisingly few photos from last night’s show in social media, but what I saw looked fun. When is she going to stop forcing her band to wear those creepy skeleton costumes?

I’m out of town this weekend, so here’s a sneak peek at the best indie shows I see on the calendar while I’m away.

Tonight Los Angeles indie band Lo Moon plays at Reverb Lounge. These folks weren’t always indie — their debut album was released on Columbia Records, but their latest, A Modern Life (2022) was released on Thirty Tigers. I’d definitely classify this four-piece as a dream-pop act, their sound has that glitter, warm, mid-tempo underwater vibe. Duluth alt rockers Social Animals opens at 8 p.m. $15.

Tomorrow night (Friday) it’s Benson First Friday — you know what that means — art all along the Benson booze walk (info here). Of course The Sydney always celebrates BFF and this month is no exception. The three-band bill is headlined by Lightning Stills, with Ojai opening and the exceptional Minne Lussa in the center slot. 9 p.m., $10.

<a href="https://lightningstills.bandcamp.com/track/pack-of-johnnys">Pack of Johnnys by Lightning Stills</a>

<a href="https://minnelussa.bandcamp.com/album/ukigumo-floating-clouds">Ukigumo (Floating Clouds) by Minne Lussa</a>

Back at The Sydney Saturday night, it’s the hard stuff with metal bands Stronghold, Living Conditions and Wretchgod. bring yer earplugs. $8, 9 p.m.

If you’re wondering what the barricades are for in Benson on Saturday, it’s time for the annual Benson Beer Fest. Looks like it’s only booze and no bands. Drink up!

BTW, The Band Camino show slated for The Admiral Saturday night has been moved to Bourbon Theatre in Lincoln. And the wait for the grand opening of The Admiral continues…

Sunday night, Reverb has rockers The Dylan Doyle Band. Opening is pop punk act Blondo, fronted by Alex Malnack. $10, 8 p.m.

Meanwhile, down the street at The Sydney, it’s a mixed bag of post- bands headlined by Lawrence slowcore act Flooding. Joining them are local heroes No Thanks and Cat Piss (who is just coming off a tour). The Sydney has provided no details on this show — neither price nor start time. I guess just show up and keep your fingers crossed!

<a href="https://floodingks.bandcamp.com/album/flooding">Flooding by Flooding</a>

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/track/christopher-m">Christopher M. by Cat Piss</a>

If you’re looking for info on that Little Brazil album release show that was slated for June 4, it’s been moved to August 26.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.