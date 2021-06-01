Lincoln Calling announces Sept. 22-24 festival (Menzingers, Velveteers, BIB, David Nance Band); Chvrches in Lincoln tonight, Slowdown shifts to CWS…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Lincoln Calling yesterday announced the line-up for this year’s festival, to be held Sept. 22-24 in venues throughout the downtown Lincoln metroplex, including Duffy’s, Zoo Bar, Bodega’s Alley, 1867 Bar, and the big stages — The Bourbon, the outdoor Night Market and Duffy’s Backlot.

The headliner is Pennsylvania pop-punkers The Menzingers, whose latest, 2020’s From Exile, was released on Epitaph. Other notable touring indie acts include The Velveteers, whose last album, 2021’s Nightmare Daydream, was produced by Dan Auerbach; and surf punk act Together Pangea. Just as interesting is the selection of local talent, which includes David Nance Band, BIB, M34n Str33t, Cat Piss and Uh Oh.

But wait, there’s more. “A second wave of over 20 additional acts… will be announced in July,” says the LC folks. Tix go on sale to the general public Friday for $55 “with a limited quantity available at that price.” When those are gone, tix are $65. And day passes will be sold in July. More info including the full list of bands is at LincolnCalling.com.

Hey, just a head’s up if you (literally) didn’t get the memo — that Chvrches show that was originally slated for The Admiral tonight has been moved to The Bourbon in Lincoln. I’m trying to save you a trip down to South Omaha for nothing.

BTW, The Admiral folks have begun posting photos of the newly remodeled space, and it’s looking very nice indeed. Again, will it be ready for Bright Eyes July 2-3?

Well, the College World Series gets underway this week. In addition to making downtown Omaha a cluster, it means that The Slowdown will be essentially “show-less” for the next two weeks. Slowdown’s next scheduled show is Lilly July 1. I don’t begrudge The Slowdown for putting up the beer tents and booking the cover bands for the next two weeks and taking home as much of CWS fans’ disposable income as possible…

