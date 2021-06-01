David Dondero, Craig Dee tonight at Pageturners Lounge…

Dave Dondero at The Concert for Equality, 7/31/10. He plays tonight at Pagerurner’s Lounge.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Singer/songwriter David Dondero’s goes back to the early Saddle Creek Records days as he’s been cited by Conor Oberst as one of his primary influences, specifically referencing Dondero’s work with his ’90s-era band Sunbrain, which released albums on Grass Records (which released records from a number of Omaha bands, including Commander Venus, Mousetrap and Cactus Nerve Thang). Dondero’s latest release is 2020’s The Filter Bubble Blues. Joining him tonight at Pageturners Lounge is local legend Craig Dee on drums for a few numbers. This free show starts at 9 p.m.

<a href="https://daviddondero1.bandcamp.com/album/the-filter-bubbles-blues">The Filter Bubbles Blues by David Dondero</a>

Check out this vintage review of Dave playing The Junction back in 2002 with Matt Whipkey and Fizzle Like a Flood.

* * *

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.