Compactor, new Shawn Foree (Digital Leather) project tonight at The Sydney…

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

After a long weekend of shows, the Sydney in Benson keeps the hits coming. Tonight at the Sydney, Industrial noise act Compactor headlines. Their description via Bandcamp:

“COMPACTOR is comprised of mostly obsolete machinery, manipulated by an anonymous figure known as The Worker for the Waste MGT corporation. The sounds of the machinery form soundtracks to the daily grind in the urban wasteland. Each Audio Work Document has a different subject and corresponding sonic focus, often some aspect of work and/or technology.”

Opening tonight’s show is Lil Vo1d, a new project by Shawn Foree of Digital Leather. No idea what this entails, but if I had to guess I’d say it’s probably another one-man electronic project . FLT RTH also is on the bill.

$10, 9 p.m.

* * *

