Cat Piss Rides Again this Friday; Neko Case tonight at The Waiting Room…

Neko Case plays tonight at The Waiting Room.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I was a bit under the weather yesterday and as a result, I didn’t update the blog yesterday, and as a result, I didn’t hype last night’s Cat Piss show at Reverb (or the Man Man show at The Waiting Room).

So, apologies to Cat Piss’ Sam Lipsett, who reached out specifically about this show. Wish I would have been there.

But, let it be known, Cat Piss is releasing their debut album, Cat Piss Rides Again, this Friday on Boise, Idaho label Mishap Records, and the two singles I’ve heard are like an homage to the ‘90s Nebraska punk sound (i.e., bands like Mousetrap, Cellophane Ceiling and Sideshow come to mind).

Cat Piss is Casey Plucinski on guitar/vocals, Nathan Wolf on drums/vocals and Lipsett on bass/vocals. The new album was recorded by Ben Brodin and mastered by Carl Saff. Get ready for this one.

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/track/christopher-m">Christopher M. by Cat Piss</a>

<a href="https://catpissne.bandcamp.com/track/turner">Turner by Cat Piss</a>

Tonight is the big Neko Case show at The Waiting Room. This show was originally slated for the new Admiral Theater (the former Sokol Auditorium), but was moved due to construction delays pushing back the venue’s opening. If you follow The Admiral on Facebook than you’ve seen the recent photos that show the project is coming along, and all indications are that the theater will be open for the July 2-3 Bright Eyes shows.

Anyway, tonight’s show is being marketed as “An Evening with Neko Case” which I guess means there’s no opening act. The June 17 set list for Case’s Portland show indicates it’s going to include from her career-spanning retrospective album, Wild Creatures.

Head’s up, in addition to being a No Vax No Entry show, Neko is requesting that everyone wear a mask. I have no idea how masking will be enforced (or if it will), but bring one and wear it out of courtesy for the artist. 8 p.m. $41.

<a href="https://nekocaseofficial.bandcamp.com/album/wild-creatures">Wild Creatures by Neko Case</a>

