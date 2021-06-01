Spirit of the Beehive, Healer tonight at Slowdown…

Healer at The Slowdown, May 15, 2015. The band returns tonight opening for Spirit of the Beehive.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Spirit of the Beehive is one of Saddle Creek Records’ most lauded recent signings. The band’s last studio album, Entertainment, Death, released in April 2021, was a Pitchfork “Best New Music” selection. The review in Exclaim! sums it up better than I could after having gotten through it a couple times: “Spirit of the Beehive’s unsettling compositions are not for casual listening. On Entertainment, Death every fragmented idea is thoughtfully ripped apart and stitched back together with the gusto of a delirious genius.”

This is complicated music that takes great effort to listen to (endure), and is designed as such. I would describe it with the same word I’d use to describe Black Midi’s music — challenging. BTW, it was announced yesterday that Black Midi will be playing Slowdown Oct. 8 in the big room. Quite a get. It’ll be interesting to see how well that show draws.

It’s the utter complexity of their compositions that makes the notion of these bands’ live performances intriguing. Beehive live could be either startling in its creativity, or irritating after long-term exposure. The fans say there is a method to their madness, whereas the uninitiated may only hear noodling and forced “art.” I suspect I fall somewhere in the middle. Regardless, it’s great to see Saddle Creek taking risks.

Opening is Healer, local supergroup helmed by former Slowdown sound engineer Dan Brennan with two members of Noah’s Ark Was a Spaceship — Andrew Gustafson on guitar and John Svatos on bass — and two members of UUVVWWZ — David Ozinga on drums and Jim Schroeder on bass VI and Rhodes (or at least that was the line-up the last time I saw them). I would pay $18 just to hear Healer, which is the ticket price for tonight’s show. This is a small-room show and starts at 8 p.m.

