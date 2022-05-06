Solid Goldberg, Living Conditions, Las Cruxes, BFF tonight; Bandcamp Friday…

Solid Goldberg at O’Leaver’s, Nov. 26, 2019. The man performs tonight at The Sydney in Benson.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

Pro-tip: Force yourself to see those touring indie bands playing on weeknights, because those tours rarely come through Omaha on weekends. Our weekend stages are dominated by local acts, and this weekend is no exception

In fact, it’s all happening tonight, starting at The Sydney in Benson, where it’s BFF (that’s Benson First Friday for the uninitiated, which features art shows throughout the district). Headlining tonight is Solid Goldberg, the one man rock project of Omaha musician Dave Goldberg. SG has become one of those “see it to believe it” rock events, a multi-media spectacle. Also tonight at The Sydney, indie rock band Living Conditions, rockers Garst and DJ WaffLEZ. $10, 10 p.m.

Just down the street, Reverb Lounge is hosting a punk show headlined by Field Day (ex-Dag Nasty) with Cordial Spew, Hand Painted Police Car and Mere Shadows. $20, 9 p.m.

Over at the Down Under Lounge on Leavenworth, NYC’s Brook Pridemore headlines with Chicago’s Kelroy and Omaha punk band Las Cruxes. 9 p.m. $7.

There are no shows on my radar for the rest of the weekend.

Also, today is Bandcamp Friday, which means if you’ve been thinking about buying downloads of any of your favorite albums, today is the day to do it as Bandcamp waives all fees and passes its share onto the bands. Some record labels are following suit.

That’s all I got. If I missed your show, put it in the comments section. Have a great weekend.

Read Tim McMahan’s blog daily at Lazy-i.com — an online music magazine that includes feature interviews, reviews and news. The focus is on the national indie music scene with a special emphasis on the best original bands in the Omaha area. Copyright © 2022 Tim McMahan. All rights reserved.