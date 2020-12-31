Remembering singer/songwriter John Klemmensen…

John Klemmensen and the Party at the album release show for Party All Night, Reverb Lounge, May 1, 2015.

by Tim McMahan, Lazy-i.com

I heard sometime Saturday that singer/songwriter John Klemmensen had died, but found almost nothing on FB about his passing or that he was even sick. It wasn’t until late last night that the tributes began pouring in, remembering John and his music and friendship.

He was a mountain of a man with a high, sweet voice that belied his size. I spoke to him at a show a month or so ago, where he said he was working on new music that he was excited about, and I was, too.

Candy Boys at O’Leaver’s July 13, 2018.

His 2015 album with his band The Party was a career benchmark for a guy who had been playing music for more than two decades, dating back to rock band Reset and up to and including his role in Landing on the Moon. The last time I saw him on stage was with the Candy Boys (Vern Fergesen on bass and Daniel Dean Leonard on drums) at O’Leaver’s in July 2018, a set of music that vacillated between Motown-flavored pop and Black Sheets of Rain-era Bob Mould rock. The content could be dark and often was, but John was always fun and funny and great to hang out with at shows.

I know he had a family and my thoughts are with them and his many friends who are missing him today. He made an indelible mark on the Omaha music scene that won’t be forgotten.

* * *

